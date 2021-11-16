MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

MOR stock opened at €38.16 ($44.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.34. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €34.24 ($40.28) and a twelve month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

