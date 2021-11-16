Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 844,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,214,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.52. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,646. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $211.40 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

