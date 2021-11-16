Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 6,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

