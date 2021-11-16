Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a 200-day moving average of $301.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

