Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

