Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.