MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.48

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.48 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $3,048,882. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
