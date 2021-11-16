NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce $42.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.26 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $145.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.03 million to $187.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

