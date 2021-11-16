Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.