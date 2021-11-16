Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

NTRA stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natera by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

