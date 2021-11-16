Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the October 14th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NHMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Nate's Food
