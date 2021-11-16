Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the October 14th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.