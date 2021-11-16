National Bank Financial Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$40.50

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

