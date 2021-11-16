Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

