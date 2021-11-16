Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 8,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

