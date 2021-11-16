NEAR Protocol Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00016355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and $395.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00150203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.95 or 0.00499260 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00077420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 547,445,154 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

