Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $28.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

