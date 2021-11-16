Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $28.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.