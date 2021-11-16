NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

NTGR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $1,499,971 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

