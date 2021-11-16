NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $1,499,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

