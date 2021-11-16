NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

