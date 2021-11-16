Neutrino USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.78 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $552.70 million and $17.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 565,084,194 coins and its circulating supply is 565,083,608 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

