Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

NYSE URI opened at $384.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.84 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.