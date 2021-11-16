Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

