New Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.