New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. 19,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.