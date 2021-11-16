New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,930,039. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

