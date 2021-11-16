New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,135 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 3.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

