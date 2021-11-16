New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.94. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,176. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.