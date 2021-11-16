New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

