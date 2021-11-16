New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

