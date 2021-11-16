Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,040 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

