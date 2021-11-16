Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

