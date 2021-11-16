Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

