Newman & Schimel LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

