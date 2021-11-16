Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC owned 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

