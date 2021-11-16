NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NESF opened at GBX 100.98 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a market cap of £593.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.