Nexters (GDEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

Nexters stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Nexters has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexters stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

