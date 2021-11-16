Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises about 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 5,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,569. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

