Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $35.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.95. 329,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

