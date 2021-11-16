Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 34.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Danaher by 14.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,374. The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

