Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $523.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

