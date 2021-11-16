NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Acquires $132,756.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.