Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 803.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCPCF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

