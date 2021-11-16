Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 576.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

