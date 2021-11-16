Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 6,875.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NICH opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
Nitches Company Profile
