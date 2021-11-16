Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 6,875.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NICH opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.