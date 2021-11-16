Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.37. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noah stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 175.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

