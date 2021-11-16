Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.