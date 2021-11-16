Norman David Eansor Sells 27,159 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman David Eansor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $504.49. The company had a trading volume of 216,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.58 and its 200-day moving average is $469.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $296.00 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

