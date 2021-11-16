Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

