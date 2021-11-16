Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

