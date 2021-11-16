Northern Trust Corp Invests $8.21 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 678,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $2,171,267,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $135,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $71,180,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

